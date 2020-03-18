Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,062 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,697,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 541,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 249,418 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,481,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 411,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 93,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

