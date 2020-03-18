Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 63,823 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 6.08% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 1,044.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

