Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,605 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,633. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $4.93 on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 832,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

