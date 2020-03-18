Raymond James Lowers QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to Sell

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

QEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 7,965,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after buying an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 148.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $15,370,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $14,527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $12,991,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

