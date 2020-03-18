Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. 192,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.