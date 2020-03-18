Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 79.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APYRF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

OTCMKTS APYRF traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

