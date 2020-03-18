Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.15 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

