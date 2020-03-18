Raymond James Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$45.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.63.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE AP.UN traded down C$5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$46.59 and a one year high of C$60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total transaction of C$8,946,073.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 897,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,897,777.92. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total value of C$4,985,952.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,557 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,642.08.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.