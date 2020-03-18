Raymond James Trims Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price to C$27.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.26% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.97.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN traded down C$7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.39. 440,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$36.36 and a one year high of C$51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,476.20. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,080.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.