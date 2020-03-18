Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Raytheon worth $105,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTN traded down $22.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,756,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.19. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.