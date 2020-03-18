RealChain (RCT) Market Cap Tops $114,356.39

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. RealChain has a market capitalization of $114,356.39 and approximately $9,517.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.04101887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039629 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,991,136 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

