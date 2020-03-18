Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY)

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/16/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/10/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/2/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/25/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/25/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/19/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/18/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. "

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

