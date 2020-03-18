Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) recently:

3/18/2020 – Stitch Fix is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from to .

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/10/2020 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

3/5/2020 – Stitch Fix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

2/27/2020 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Stitch Fix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Stitch Fix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Stitch Fix is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Stitch Fix was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

SFIX traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,107.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,568 shares of company stock worth $4,413,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

