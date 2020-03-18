Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA):

3/17/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €22.50 ($26.16) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.80 ($24.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.50 ($23.84) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €24.40 ($28.37) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €19.70 ($22.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.70. Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

