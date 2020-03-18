Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €12.50 ($14.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.70 ($20.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.90 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.50 ($20.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

