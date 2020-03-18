Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS: HENKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2020 – HENKEL AG & CO/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2020 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2020 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/6/2020 – HENKEL AG & CO/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/20/2020 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – HENKEL AG & CO/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

