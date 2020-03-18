Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$0.80 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.50.

3/13/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.65 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.60.

3/12/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.00.

3/10/2020 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.50.

3/10/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.00.

3/5/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Baytex Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

2/12/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

2/6/2020 – Baytex Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

1/31/2020 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Baytex Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Baytex Energy was given a new C$2.25 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,838. Baytex Energy Corp has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $207.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.61.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

