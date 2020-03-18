Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Daimler (DDAIF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2020 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Daimler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/3/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Daimler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/13/2020 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

2/4/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

1/30/2020 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/24/2020 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Daimler AG alerts:

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.