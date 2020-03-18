Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/11/2020 – Fulgent Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler.

2/24/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

2/21/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

2/20/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/17/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

2/14/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

2/7/2020 – Fulgent Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -857.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,213,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 771.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 550,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 487,084 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 213,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 104,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

