Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was upgraded by BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 6,500 ($85.50). BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,355 ($83.60).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,798 ($76.27) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.16.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.