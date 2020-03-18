Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,000 ($65.77). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,355 ($83.60).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 5,935 ($78.07) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion and a PE ratio of -11.42. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.