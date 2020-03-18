Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $1.18 million and $83,900.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.