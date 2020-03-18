RED (RED) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,692.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, RED has traded down 43% against the dollar. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a total market cap of $213,056.39 and approximately $1,692.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00644874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009517 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000316 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

