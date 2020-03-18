ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $54,079.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00091454 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00931817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00032258 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00183870 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007375 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00107992 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

