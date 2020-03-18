Redwood Capital Management LLC Sells 51,100 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Redwood Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 2,780,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,491. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

