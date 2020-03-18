Refereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $483,182.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, OKEx and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02262694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00196190 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,777,236,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.