Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Regal Beloit worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 419.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 208.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

RBC traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

