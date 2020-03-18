Regalcoin (REC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Regalcoin has traded 62.1% lower against the dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $16,909.09 and $1.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Regalcoin

REC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

