Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,078 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.74% of Regis worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Regis by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 435,136 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,347,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Regis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regis by 94.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regis alerts:

In other Regis news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGS stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 16,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.