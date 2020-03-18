Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.0304

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Kyber Network, UEX and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.03924919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039599 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

REN is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, UEX, IDEX, OKEx, Tidex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

