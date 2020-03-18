Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $38.79 Million Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,397 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of SEA worth $38,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $93,656,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $73,327,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 792,227 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 1,400,917 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,345,000 after acquiring an additional 739,669 shares during the period. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,430,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $97,735,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,511,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,467. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA raised their target price on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEA from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

