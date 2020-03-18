Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Atrion worth $37,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Atrion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:ATRI traded down $24.25 on Wednesday, reaching $650.75. 9,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.36. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $592.55 and a 12 month high of $948.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

