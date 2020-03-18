Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $40,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,946,000 after acquiring an additional 88,409 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $574,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $12.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 127,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

