Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.23% of Repligen worth $59,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 230.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 542.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,927. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $170,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,384 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

