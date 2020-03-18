Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at $662,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $193,201.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,405,789.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,384. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.76, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

