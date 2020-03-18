Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Linde PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,156 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $79,115,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Linde by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,236,000 after acquiring an additional 350,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

