Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hellofresh (HFG)

Hellofresh (ETR: HFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Hellofresh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

ETR HFG traded up €2.60 ($3.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €22.50 ($26.16). 2,273,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. Hellofresh SE has a one year low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a one year high of €25.55 ($29.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.95.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.