Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY)

3/17/2020 – ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

3/5/2020 – ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

2/28/2020 – ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

2/20/2020 – ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

2/10/2020 – ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

