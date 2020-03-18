Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ring Energy (REI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: REI) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

3/13/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

1/23/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Get Ring Energy Inc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.