Research Analysts Set Expectations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

Shares of HBAN opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.