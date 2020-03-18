Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 18th (ANTO, BHP, CPG, DC, NWE, OCSI, OGI, OMRNY, PAAS, RB)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 18th:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector performer rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 760 ($10.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 740 ($9.73).

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a buy rating.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 6,500 ($85.50).

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Softcat (LON:SCT) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,200 ($42.09).

