Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (MTUAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS: MTUAY) recently:

3/17/2020 – MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2020 – MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2020 – MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2020 – MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2020 – MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/5/2020 – MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.