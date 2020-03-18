Restore PLC (LON:RST) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.80

Restore PLC (LON:RST) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RST traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 377.50 ($4.97). The stock had a trading volume of 184,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,396. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a market cap of $493.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 474.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 460.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54.

RST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Restore from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

