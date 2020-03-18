Reviewing Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) & InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Capitala Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capitala Finance 1 1 0 0 1.50

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 442.17%. Capitala Finance has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than Capitala Finance.

Dividends

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 60.2%. Capitala Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.1%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capitala Finance pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Capitala Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 0.66 -$14.54 million $0.99 1.68 Capitala Finance $44.03 million 1.19 -$27.65 million $0.80 4.03

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capitala Finance. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitala Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and Capitala Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -13.00% 9.53% 4.15% Capitala Finance -62.79% 8.14% 2.92%

Risk & Volatility

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats Capitala Finance on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

