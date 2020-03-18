Reviewing Fastly (FSLY) and Its Rivals

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fastly to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fastly alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fastly and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2261 10057 17645 948 2.56

Fastly presently has a consensus target price of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 75.68%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fastly and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -20.83 Fastly Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 6.37

Fastly’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.20% -93.27% -5.77%

Summary

Fastly beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.