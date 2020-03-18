Ring Energy (REI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: REI):

3/17/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

1/23/2020 – Ring Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

Get Ring Energy Inc alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.