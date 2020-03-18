Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $17.96 million and $1.32 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008096 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 123.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, C2CX, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.