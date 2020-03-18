Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy Buys 4,000 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 621,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Aegis upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.37.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

