Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

