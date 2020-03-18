Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 3,918,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $112.37. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.